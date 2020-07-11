July 12, 2020

  • 77°

Blotter: Cleveland man accused of stealing catalytic converter

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:24 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020

Arrest warrants from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office show Cam Tyrone Garrison, 36, of Dooley Road in Cleveland, was charged Wednesday with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts.

According to the arrest warrant, Garrison is accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on June 11. He remains in the Rowan County jail under a $41,000 secured bond. He has other charges related to larceny of vehicle parts as well as a probation violation and a failure to appear.

In other arrest warrants

• Stephen Danyel Wilson, 42, of the 500 block of West Kirk Street, China Grove, was charged by the Kannapolis Police Department with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and two counts of felony selling cocaine. The warrant said he had 0.5 grams of cocaine. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond.

• James Michael Jones, 37, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond. He remains in the Rowan County jail.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Racing

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

Crime

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

Business

Chatham hedge fund will buy owner of Charlotte, Raleigh newspapers

News

‘Different, fulfilling piece’: Salisbury-based guardsmen do their part in COVID-19 relief efforts

Local

Hundreds expected at Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: Is ‘Fame’ an angel or something else?

Editorials

Editorial: Rally around bipartisan consensus for voting plan

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion celebrates local employees for service

Education

NC Pre-K application deadline extended until July 17

College

Legends: Catawba decision changed Graves’ life

Faith

Doug Creamer column: Gardening

Letters

Letter: Protect the public, not the smoker

Letters

Letter: Do more issues like Summer magazine

Health

Dr. Chris Magryta column: COVID vaccine — what is the story?

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rowan takes over late in 5-2 victory over Greensboro

Columnists

Cal Thomas: Who’s divisive in new American revolution?

Farm & Garden

Morgan Watts column: Do you sell eggs?

Lifestyle

Carl Blankenship: Growing sprouts indoors with little sunlight

Business

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for business expansion, hear county health report

Columns

Ester Marsh column: Weight gain during COVID-19

Coronavirus

‘Critical needs’: COVID-19 Relief Fund helped Meals on Wheels deliver groceries to seniors