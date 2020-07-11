July 12, 2020

  • 77°
Nenna Williford, 42, has been missing and last seen on I-85 after her car became disabled. She is pictured here with her son, Tyson. Submitted photo

Silver alert canceled for missing High Point woman

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:41 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020

SALISBURY — A High Point woman who was last seen in Rowan County after her car was disabled was located in High Point on Friday night, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Capt. John Sifford said the silver alert that was issued for Nenna Leshea Williford has been canceled after she was found by the High Point Police Department.

Williford, 42, was last seen July 2 on northbound Interstate 85 near mile marker 65, before exit 68 to China Grove/U.S. 29. The alert was issued Wednesday by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. According to the alert, Williford may have been suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment. Williford and her son were both missing.

Williford called her mother around 10:30 p.m. on July 2 to say her vehicle broke down on I-85 and asked if she could send someone to get her. Williford told her mother she borrowed a cellphone from a man who stopped to help her. A family member drove to meet Williford but discovered she and her son were gone and her car was still on the side of the road.

Investigators said they believed she was back in High Point on Tuesday, but it’s no clear how she got there. Details about how she was found were not released.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Racing

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

Crime

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

Business

Chatham hedge fund will buy owner of Charlotte, Raleigh newspapers

News

‘Different, fulfilling piece’: Salisbury-based guardsmen do their part in COVID-19 relief efforts

Local

Hundreds expected at Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: Is ‘Fame’ an angel or something else?

Editorials

Editorial: Rally around bipartisan consensus for voting plan

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion celebrates local employees for service

Education

NC Pre-K application deadline extended until July 17

College

Legends: Catawba decision changed Graves’ life

Faith

Doug Creamer column: Gardening

Letters

Letter: Protect the public, not the smoker

Letters

Letter: Do more issues like Summer magazine

Health

Dr. Chris Magryta column: COVID vaccine — what is the story?

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rowan takes over late in 5-2 victory over Greensboro

Columnists

Cal Thomas: Who’s divisive in new American revolution?

Farm & Garden

Morgan Watts column: Do you sell eggs?

Lifestyle

Carl Blankenship: Growing sprouts indoors with little sunlight

Business

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for business expansion, hear county health report

Columns

Ester Marsh column: Weight gain during COVID-19

Coronavirus

‘Critical needs’: COVID-19 Relief Fund helped Meals on Wheels deliver groceries to seniors