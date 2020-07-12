July 12, 2020

  • 77°

Ann Farabee: Be Wise

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

By Ann Farabee
For the Salisbury Post

There were four of them — lined up perfectly. They were big. Really big. Each carried an oval shaped seed that almost covered their entire bodies. Their load had to be far beyond the capacity they could safely bear.

They never stopped.

I felt exhausted just watching them work.

There are 10,000,000,000,000,000 of them in the world.

Proverbs 6:6 says, “Go to the ant, you sluggard. Consider her ways and be wise.”

Go. Consider. Be wise. A simple concept.

But that load — it seemed so heavy for them. I wanted to reach down, take the seed off the back of the one was struggling, and take it to his anthill for him.

*Go to the ant, you sluggard. This means sluggards should find some ants to observe. A sluggard may be lazy, lack drive, irresponsible, sluggish, have no vision, make excuses, or take the easy way out.

Just to be clear, one who may have been sitting on the porch, rocking in a rocking chair, drinking a glass of tea, and watching ants at work, would not be considered a sluggard.

• Consider its ways. To consider means to think carefully about. So, I began to think carefully about the ants I was watching.

• And be wise. Solomon — who was a wise man — wrote these words. It means if we think carefully about the ways of the ant, we will be wise — and not sluggards.

Proverbs 6:7-8 says, “She has no guide, no overseer, or ruler. She provides her meat in the summer, and gathers her food in the harvest.”

I like this teaching strategy used by Solomon — for he says to consider the ways of the ant, and then goes on to tell what those ways are. I think he was specific because he knew those reading his words may be sluggish in their ant observation.

• It has no guide. The word “guide” can mean the one who shows the way or one who is the commander. There is no ant with that role. They all work together. If the load of one gets too heavy, they unite to assist.

• It has no overseer. An overseer is the taskmaster — one who supervises or checks to see if the others are working. Ants independently work, but are guided instinctively to add to the common good.

• It has no ruler. A ruler is one who has dominion over another. Ant colonies are thought of as a single organism, and the individual ants are limbs of it.

• Yet, it stores its provisions in summer and gathers its food at harvest.

They find ways to meet their needs and make preparation for the future.

The ant? Really?

Inspirational for us?

Their abilities and actions are exemplary.

Such a tiny insect with a great lesson.

God’s ways never cease to amaze me.

Admit it. Ants are impressive.

How much more should we be?

God’s word speaks — every time.

If — we can be still long enough to hear it.

Try some porch sitting. It worked for me.

I will leave you with a few questions to ponder:

Why was the baby ant confused? His uncles were ants.

What is the biggest ant? The eleph-ant.

If ants are so busy, how do they find time to go to picnics?

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Racing

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

Crime

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

Business

Chatham hedge fund will buy owner of Charlotte, Raleigh newspapers

News

‘Different, fulfilling piece’: Salisbury-based guardsmen do their part in COVID-19 relief efforts

Local

Hundreds expected at Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: Is ‘Fame’ an angel or something else?

Editorials

Editorial: Rally around bipartisan consensus for voting plan

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion celebrates local employees for service

Education

NC Pre-K application deadline extended until July 17

College

Legends: Catawba decision changed Graves’ life

Faith

Doug Creamer column: Gardening

Letters

Letter: Protect the public, not the smoker

Letters

Letter: Do more issues like Summer magazine

Health

Dr. Chris Magryta column: COVID vaccine — what is the story?

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rowan takes over late in 5-2 victory over Greensboro

Columnists

Cal Thomas: Who’s divisive in new American revolution?

Farm & Garden

Morgan Watts column: Do you sell eggs?

Lifestyle

Carl Blankenship: Growing sprouts indoors with little sunlight

Business

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for business expansion, hear county health report

Columns

Ester Marsh column: Weight gain during COVID-19

Coronavirus

‘Critical needs’: COVID-19 Relief Fund helped Meals on Wheels deliver groceries to seniors