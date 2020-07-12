July 12, 2020

  • 77°

Letter: Closure of rail yard brings ‘ka-bang’ to populated areas

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

When the Salisbury Post ran an article about the Linwood train yard closing on May 7th, little did we know what was going to happen to our sleepy little towns of Salisbury, Spencer and East Spencer.

For the last eight weeks, the residents of these sleepy little towns have actually been sleepless. The intermittent and very loud “ka-bang” of train cars being coupled has interrupted the sleep of everyone near the train yard. Day and night, our house shakes with every bang. Since it is intermittent, you never know when it will happen.

What happens when prospective buyers are looking at a house for sale in this area? Lower property values? Isn’t there a noise ordinance in the city limits of all three towns? I am tired of being jarred awake at 2 a.m. by the loud banging, and I am sure plenty of other people are too.

I understand the economics of the train company, but I question the logistics of moving operations into moderately heavy populated areas. Help!

— Carol Schmitz-Corken

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Racing

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

Crime

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

Business

Chatham hedge fund will buy owner of Charlotte, Raleigh newspapers

News

‘Different, fulfilling piece’: Salisbury-based guardsmen do their part in COVID-19 relief efforts

Local

Hundreds expected at Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: Is ‘Fame’ an angel or something else?

Editorials

Editorial: Rally around bipartisan consensus for voting plan

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion celebrates local employees for service

Education

NC Pre-K application deadline extended until July 17

College

Legends: Catawba decision changed Graves’ life

Faith

Doug Creamer column: Gardening

Letters

Letter: Protect the public, not the smoker

Letters

Letter: Do more issues like Summer magazine

Health

Dr. Chris Magryta column: COVID vaccine — what is the story?

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rowan takes over late in 5-2 victory over Greensboro

Columnists

Cal Thomas: Who’s divisive in new American revolution?

Farm & Garden

Morgan Watts column: Do you sell eggs?

Lifestyle

Carl Blankenship: Growing sprouts indoors with little sunlight

Business

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for business expansion, hear county health report

Columns

Ester Marsh column: Weight gain during COVID-19

Coronavirus

‘Critical needs’: COVID-19 Relief Fund helped Meals on Wheels deliver groceries to seniors