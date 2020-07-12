Letter: Follow Germany’s example; don’t destroy history

Is our country ready for a “civil” war?

The removing of statues and historic items is not the answer to our problems.

But if that’s the case, let’s tear down the Washington Monument and the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, both former presidents and leaders of our country who had slaves.

There was a Black man, very rich, in North Carolina who had 200 tear his old mansion down.

People, you cannot change history. What you do today is history tomorrow.

After World War I, Germany was in very bad shape when trying to recover and get back to normal. Then, a “crazy” man in jail wrote a book called “Mein Kampf.” That attracted some bad allies who believed in his way of life and became his followers.

Their first offense was to overthrow the present leaders and put themselves in power. Their first action was to disarm, take away all guns from those not with them.

Next, destroy all records and books of history. They burned them in public squares.

They became so powerful they invaded others to control them (World War II). Thank God they were defeated.

By the way, for those who have never been to Germany, the huge Nazi concentration camps, where thousands of Jewish people were put to death, are still there for all to see. They were not torn down, but remain to remind the world never let this happen again.

Hitler’s actions were not unlike what’s going on here — take away police action, disarm Americans and destroy history of our nation.

By the way, no one ever talks about the American Indians. They were here long before our ancestors were. They took from the land only what they needed to feed and clothe their families. It is true and sad that we had slaves who were mistreated and many hanged. But American Indians were killed by the thousands and placed on what we call today concentration camps.

I have asked this question for years: Name 10 Indians who are famous. All I get is “Tonto,” and Jim Thorpe from the Olympics years ago. Took his medals because he worked three weeks in a store. Got them just before he died. People of color are household names today in sports, movies, music and politics — even the president of the U.S. Big difference.

In closing, let me say this: I’m 92 years old and my wife of 72 years has traveled and lived with me in many places. Some of our dearest and closest friends and neighbors have been Black. And we all worked hard to make it. Life wasn’t easy for us when we started out. I’m still in contact with some of them. They’re getting old, too. And they do not approve with what’s going on in our cities today.

Remember you can’t change history by destroying it.

God Bless America.

— Dick Lapham

Salisbury