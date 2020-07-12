July 12, 2020

Letter: Removing ‘Fame’ will sow new discord

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

Does anyone really, truly believe that a statue causes hate?

I believe that hate is in the beholder, and that the struggle over “Fame” is just that — a struggle to exert control.

Will removing the most beautiful and memorable piece of downtown Salisbury satisfy anyone or change the way people feel about each other? It will heal nothing, just create new wounds. Maybe that is what the haters really want.

When all the monuments erected to people who made mistakes are removed, will someone be offended by the one who made no mistakes and come for our crosses?

Does no one have the courage and moral fiber to just say “get real and move on to real problems?”

— Karen Morgan

Salisbury

  LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  LATEST LIFESTYLE



