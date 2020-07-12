July 12, 2020

  • 77°

Letter: Statue’s move only changes look of street

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

Statue’s move only changes look of street

For many years Fame has graced West Innes Street without any public safety hazard. Only in recent years have some chose to foment division by trying to ensure that everyone must see the statue as racist.

Is the statue the hazard or is it those who work to force others into subjugation? What is moving the statue really going to accomplish other than changing the look of West Innes Street into that of other streets?

There has been and will always be injustice and prejudice. This doesn’t mean that we should just accept it. We should work together to find mutual ground and mutual solutions. The goal should be love and brotherhood.

Our country has acknowledged and is sorry for the past sin of slavery and today’s lasting injustices. Now is the time to follow Christ’s example of love and forgiveness. Appeasement will only call for more appeasing and subjugation produces resentment and in some hate.

Kudos to Greg Edds calling us to get to know our neighbors. Forgiveness, love, respect and concern for each other may just produce a better people.

— Loretta Ennis

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Business

Chatham hedge fund will buy owner of Charlotte, Raleigh newspapers

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Racing

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

Crime

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

News

‘Different, fulfilling piece’: Salisbury-based guardsmen do their part in COVID-19 relief efforts

Local

Hundreds expected at Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: Is ‘Fame’ an angel or something else?

Editorials

Editorial: Rally around bipartisan consensus for voting plan

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion celebrates local employees for service

Education

NC Pre-K application deadline extended until July 17

College

Legends: Catawba decision changed Graves’ life

Faith

Doug Creamer column: Gardening

Letters

Letter: Protect the public, not the smoker

Letters

Letter: Do more issues like Summer magazine

Health

Dr. Chris Magryta column: COVID vaccine — what is the story?

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rowan takes over late in 5-2 victory over Greensboro

Columnists

Cal Thomas: Who’s divisive in new American revolution?

Farm & Garden

Morgan Watts column: Do you sell eggs?

Lifestyle

Carl Blankenship: Growing sprouts indoors with little sunlight

Business

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for business expansion, hear county health report

Columns

Ester Marsh column: Weight gain during COVID-19

Coronavirus

‘Critical needs’: COVID-19 Relief Fund helped Meals on Wheels deliver groceries to seniors