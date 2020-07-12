Letter: Vote traitor Trump out of office
I moved to Salisbury in 2004 because it had one of the best VA medical centers in the state.
While I have been thanked for my time in the service to my country, I am appalled by the fact that myself and the other vets are hated because we are all anti-fascists (the terrorists that our president claims all ANTIFA are).
He even claims that the Russian bounty on American and coalition troops in Afghanistan is a hoax.
It is time to vote this traitor and his fellow supporters out of office. Remember that he hates a military that fights dictators because he wants to become one.
The Republicans in Congress are helping him.
— Julian Torrey
Salisbury
Letter: Criminals jumping for joy
What are these people thinking of who want to disband or defund police departments? Criminals must be jumping with joy.... read more