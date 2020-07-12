July 12, 2020

  • 75°

Letters: Peaceful protests will deny fuel for racism

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

In response to the death of George Floyd, there have been protests around the country and even the world. I’ve begun peacefully protesting in the city of Salisbury. While the protests have remained relatively peaceful, there have been some counter protesters who were only looking for trouble. Jeffrey Alan Long, the same man who yelled a racial slur at me, was responsible for shooting three shots near peaceful protesters. He is now facing felony charge for inciting a riot. But it’s not just the counter protesters that have shown violence. It’s the police department itself.

Peaceful protesters were being attacked with tear gas. This is unacceptable. 

American citizens have the right to protest peacefully. It is a First Amendment right, and we are exercising it peacefully. It is the troublemakers who infiltrate the peaceful protesters and caused the police to start violence against us. I have joined a Facebook group (United Front) that consists of peaceful protesters who just want peace and no violence. That’s all we want. If we are peaceful, it gives racism no fuel.

As much as the media wants to call us rioters, we are not. America has a leader who is hidden in the bunker of the White House not saying anything. If we all come together, we can overcome this racism. What these protesters have taught me is that there is power when we’re all together. Racism has no place in our hearts.

The question I have to ask is: If all lives matter, then why aren’t racists out supporting Black lives?

Racism within is alive and well. Racism is stupid. We all are the same. We bleed the same. The passion for justice must keep growing and continue to grow.

— Michael Eaborn

Spencer

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Racing

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

Crime

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

Business

Chatham hedge fund will buy owner of Charlotte, Raleigh newspapers

News

‘Different, fulfilling piece’: Salisbury-based guardsmen do their part in COVID-19 relief efforts

Local

Hundreds expected at Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: Is ‘Fame’ an angel or something else?

Editorials

Editorial: Rally around bipartisan consensus for voting plan

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion celebrates local employees for service

Education

NC Pre-K application deadline extended until July 17

College

Legends: Catawba decision changed Graves’ life

Faith

Doug Creamer column: Gardening

Letters

Letter: Protect the public, not the smoker

Letters

Letter: Do more issues like Summer magazine

Health

Dr. Chris Magryta column: COVID vaccine — what is the story?

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rowan takes over late in 5-2 victory over Greensboro

Columnists

Cal Thomas: Who’s divisive in new American revolution?

Farm & Garden

Morgan Watts column: Do you sell eggs?

Lifestyle

Carl Blankenship: Growing sprouts indoors with little sunlight

Business

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for business expansion, hear county health report

Columns

Ester Marsh column: Weight gain during COVID-19

Coronavirus

‘Critical needs’: COVID-19 Relief Fund helped Meals on Wheels deliver groceries to seniors