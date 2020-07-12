Letters: Will ACLU do its job, sue Cooper?
Gov. Roy Cooper, if you want us to wear masks, then, you are required to provide all businesses that are essential with face masks that meet standards for safety, N-95.
Failure to do so will/may cause people to not comply.
I recommend that all businesses be supplied with a 90-day supply for each employee and a 30-day supply for each and every other legal resident of the State of North Carolina.
Your unconstitutional order will needlessly place otherwise law-abiding citizens in harms way due to ignorance of those in your employ who will try to interpret your assine order as it is written. I am hopeful that the ACLU will stand up for once and do its job by suing you.
— John Walls
Salisbury
