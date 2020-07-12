Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan County on Sunday reported 18 new positive COVID-19-related cases, a continuation of a trend in double-digit increases but lower than the county’s average increase over the previous seven days.

Statewide there have been 1,503 deaths reported out of 1,199,575 completed tests and 85,701 laboratory-confirmed tests. Like Rowan, the statewide number has been increasing more rapidly, too, with a record daily increase of 2,462 on Saturday and another large increase of 1,908 positives on Sunday. Even as the state has increase testing availability, the percentage of positive tests has remained relatively stable, around 10%.

Active congregate living facility outbreaks remained the same over the weekend, with a total of 37 residents and 15 employees at the N.C. Veterans Home, two employees at Elmcroft of Salisbury and six positive cases among employees at the Salisbury VA Community Living Center.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 45 COVID-19-related deaths in the county, with 328 currently positive cases out of 8,199 tests reported. Data shows 1,509 total positive patients and 231 positive patients at congregate living facilities.

A majority — 58 percent — of those who tested positive have been white, but Hispanic Rowan Countians continued to be disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, 483 people or 32.01 percent of positive tests. Other demographics include 21.27 percent of people testing positive are labeled race unknown and 214 people or 14.18 percent were listed as “other.” That’s followed closely 13.25 percent reported as Black residents.

Those 18 years old up to 35 years old represent a plurality of people who have tested positive.

Rowan County says it is continuing to support North Carolina’s goal of increasing testing of people who may not currently have symptoms but may have been exposed to COVID-19. People can be tested at the following locations this week:

West End Plaza

1935 W. Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury

Monday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Testing is free and open to the public

Northern Rowan Family Medicine

313 N. Salisbury Ave., Spencer

Tuesday from 8:30–11:30 a.m.

Rowan County Health Department

1811 E. Innes St., Salisbury

Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Thursday from 4–7 p.m.

Friday, July 17 from 8:30–11:30 a.m.

Testing is free and open to the public

Novant Health Rowan

1904 Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury

Call 704-792-2242 for an appointment

Testing criteria may apply

Novant Health Rowan Screening Center

315 Mocksville Avenue, Salisbury

Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Testing criteria may apply

Patients are tested without leaving their car

East Spencer

Former Rowan-Salisbury Administration Building

110 S. Long St., East Spencer

Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday from 12-2 p.m.