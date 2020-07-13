July 13, 2020

  • 77°

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:36 pm Monday, July 13, 2020

SALISBURY — A portable air conditioning unit and 10 boxes of masks were stolen from the Novant Health Urgent Care on Jake Alexander Boulevard between Thursday and Friday.

The urgent care facility had become a COVID-19 testing site, on Jake Alexander Boulevard. Novant has since moved its drive-thru testing to Mocksville Avenue.

Salisbury Police Department spokesman Lee Walker said an administrator received a call about an alarm going off at the practice, and it was believed custodial staff set it off unintentionally, but the alarm was still blaring later on. Custodial staff did not set the alarm off.

Walker said there were no signs of entry, no evidence or fingerprints to be recorded.

