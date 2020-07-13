NC3 baseball: Schedule, scores, standings (updated through Sunday)
Rowan schedule (still limited to 25 fans in the park)
Home games are at Newman Park
June 21 Rowan 8, Davidson 3
June 23 Rowan 12, Davidson 3
June 27 Rowan 10, Mocksville 0
June 27 Mocksville 6, Rowan 5
June 28 Rowan 12, Mocksville 0
June 28 Rowan 7, Mocksville 1
June 30 Rowan 15, Mount Airy 0
June 30 Rowan 11, Mount Airy 1
July 2 Rowan 6, Greensboro 2
July 4 Rowan 2, Randolph 1*
July 4 Rowan 8, Randolph 7
July 5 Rowan 16, Stanly 5*
July 7 Mocksville 12, Rowan 10*
July 8 Rowan 17, Kannapolis 8*
July 9 High Point 15, Rowan 0*
July 11 Rowan 5, Greensboro 2*
July 11 Rowan 10, Greensboro 7*
July 12 Davidson 3, Rowan 2*
July 15 Mount Airy, 7 p.m.*
July 16 at Union County, 7 p.m.*
July 18 at Stanly County, 7 p.m.
July 19 at Randolph County (DH), 5 p.m.*
July 20 Kannapolis, 7 p.m.*
July 21 at Mount Airy, 7 p.m.*
July 22 at Mocksville, 7 p.m.*
July 24 Union County, 7 p.m.*
July 25 Davidson, 7 p.m.*
July 26 at Concord, 4 p.m.*
July 28 at High Point, 6 p.m.*
July 31 Concord, 7 p.m.*
Standings
Overall League
High Point 9-3 6-2
Randolph 9-7 5-2
Davidson 3-3 2-1
Union 2-3 2-1
Rowan 14-4 5-3
Stanly 4-4 4-3
Mocksville 7-7 5-4
Concord 2-5 1-3
Greensboro 3-7 2-4
Kannapolis 3-7 2-5
Mt. Airy 0-5 0-4
Saturday’s scores
Rowan 5, Greensboro 2
Rowan 10, Greensboro 7
High Point 5, Union County 3
Union County 4, High Point 2
Stanly 12, Kannapolis 11
Mocksville 10, Concord 5
Randolph 12, Wayne 7
Randolph 5, Wayne 2
Sunday’s scores
Randolph 7, Mocksville 4
Mocksville 7, Randolph 6
Union 15, Concord 3
Stanly 9, Concord 6
Davidson 3, Rowan 2
Monday, July 13
Greensboro at Mount Airy
Union at Stanly
Tuesday, July 14
Kannapolis at Randolph
Concord at High Point
Wednesday, July 15
High Point at Randolph
Mount Airy at Rowan
Kannapolis at Davidson
Thursday, July 16
Greensboro at High Point
Mocksville at Mount Airy
Union at Rowan
Concord at Stanly
Friday, July 17
Randolph at Kannapolis
Davidson at Mocksville
High Point at Mount Airy
Union at Greensboro
Rowan Amateur golf: Qualifying scores, still in progress
Michael Swaringen during the 2019 Horace Billings Rowan Amateur. James Sipes for the Salisbury Post 42nd annual Horace Billings... read more