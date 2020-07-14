July 15, 2020

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

By Shavonne Potts

Published 8:41 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

SALISBURY — A Barbour Street home shot into Monday may not have been the intended target, said Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Sifford.

The sheriff’s office was called to 312 Barbour St. in reference to shots being fired into a dwelling. The residence was struck by at least one round. Several shell casings and live ammunition were collected in the area of 315 Barbour St., Sifford said in a statement.

A suspect vehicle left the scene and crashed into a church van and a church bus located at the Damascus Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, at 306 Barbour St.

The suspects ran from the wrecked car and, when officers arrived, a K-9 was used to search the area; no one was located.  The vehicle was seized and towed to a secured lot. No one was injured.

A search warrant was conducted at 315-A and 315-B Barbour St., and several boxes of empty and live ammunition were located along with other items that belong to persons of interest.

A search warrant was also conducted on the seized suspect vehicle, which was a gray 2017 four-door Toyota Corolla. Several items were seized from the car as well.  It is unknown who the shooter(s) were, however, it is believed that the suspects may be tied to the recent shootings in Salisbury, Sifford said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Rowan-Salisbury Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, First Sgt. Ollie Greene at 704-216-8686 or Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715.

