July 15, 2020

Letter: America conceived, not yet attained, is best hope

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Why is America’s Constitution under attack today? Many of our younger people are demonstrating over this question of racism. They have been led to believe that the founding of America was flawed. They believe or have been brainwashed to believe that white people conceived this country for white people. Therefore, we are suffering from white privilege, and, if you are white, you are a racist and you just can’t help it.

All this is false. This country became a country because people left their place of birth in search of freedom, liberty and justice. This country became a country because it was built by white people for a better life, a belief in freedom, not for racism. Those ideals expressed in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution were so revolutionary for their time.  People wanted to become Americans and were proud to be Americans. Those ideals expressed in these two documents have not been completely achieved. However, we believe governments should serve the people and exist by the will of the people, not the other way around.

If  you have been led to believe the people should serve the government, then you are looking backward. This is a problem today; demonstrators are looking backward, not forward. What have you accomplished by changing a name of a school? What have you accomplished by destroying monuments or statues of the past? When they begin burning our history books, as the Nazis did before Word War II, maybe we will see some push back against this madness.

Giving in to the demands of these ill-advised young demonstrators is only compounding this problem. Do you think they will ever be happy? No, it will only encourage more of the same. You see, they will never be happy until they destroy the Constitution of the United States.

America, as conceived but not yet completely attained, is this world’s last best hope. Do not give up the dream of freedom, liberty and justice for all. Refuse going backward where a few rule over all. Refuse to believe in emperors, kings and dictators. If you do, you will lose your life, liberty and the pursuit of  all happiness.

— Richard Roberts

Kannapolis

