Local golf: Horace Billings Rowan Amateur update

Pairings taking shape for 42nd Rowan Amateur

Michael Swaringen was qualifying medalist with a 67 and is seeded second.

The top seed is defending champion Nick Lyerly.

Match play is July 17-19.

Pairings for the first round

(1) Nick Lyerly vs. (32) TBD

(16) Sean Kramer vs. (17) Gary Fesperman

(9) Chace Jensen vs. (24) Ryan Burke

(11) Steve Gegorek vs. (25) Ben Rollins

(4) Chris Williams vs. (29) Chuck Stockford

(23) Brian Sutton vs. (20) Andy Lombard

(12) Will Casmus vs. (21) Ritchie Fesperman

(5) Keith Dorsett vs. (28) Todd Denton

(2) Michael Swaringen vs. (31) TBD

(15) Seth Waller vs. (18) Dwayne McIntyre

(10) Jason Bernhardt vs. (23) Preston Jones Jr.

(7) Colby Patterson vs. (26) Mike Helms

(3) Derek Lipe vs. (30) Andrew Morgan

(14) Robert Lyerly vs. (19) Shane Benfield

(11) Rusty Morrison vs. (22) Brad Vinson

(6) Kevin Lentz vs. (27) Bart Correll

The (31) and (32) spots in the bracket will be determined by a three-man playoff on Thursday — Alex Safrit, Jon Baxter and Nick Funderburke.