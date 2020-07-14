July 15, 2020

  • 77°
Rowan County Sheriff’s investigators seize items from this Ford Escape, right, that was involved in a chase and subsequent two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grove Street and Old Mocksville Avenue. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

By Shavonne Potts

Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan and federal investigators executing a search warrant Tuesday morning were nearly run over by someone not connected to the investigation, which led to a two-vehicle collision, said Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey.

Ramsey said Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and federal law enforcement executed a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. in the vicinity of North Long Street in Salisbury.

Investigators were still at the scene when a white Ford Escape almost struck the officers. Later in the morning, the same Ford sport utility vehicle collided with a gray passenger car at the intersection of Grove Street and Old Mocksville Avenue, just in front of Novant Health Professional Center in the 400 block of Old Mocksville Avenue.

Details were not released as to the apprehension of the driver, but Ramsey said the passenger, Tadarren Lashaud Mosley, was arrested.

Mosley, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen goods, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

He remains in the Rowan County jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Salisbury police and Rowan deputies blocked roads leading to the intersection as the two vehicles sat in the roadway until a tow truck arrived. Traffic was diverted to Woodson Street between the 200 and 300 block of Old Mocksville Avenue while investigators collected evidence from the Ford Escape.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Health

Rowan ranks 73 out of 100 in state for overall health, says State of the County Health Report

Sports

Area Sports Briefs: Swaringen qualifying medalist for Rowan Amateur

Columnists

My Turn, Olen Bruner: Most effective solutions created by, for people

Letters

Letter: Salisbury leaders deface town, make it less beautiful

Letters

Letter: Confederate soldiers didn’t have ‘dog in the fight’

Editorials

Editorial: Gov. Cooper’s school announcement good for now

China Grove

China Grove Y, Kannapolis open splash pads with limited capacity

Outdoor

Salisbury’s Rodney Bell wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League event on Kerr Lake

Letters

Letter: Christ could be replacement for ‘Fame’

Sports

Catawba athletics: Director of Sports Performance hired

Crime

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

Coronavirus

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

Sports

Local golf: Horace Billings Rowan Amateur update

Education

Schools buy 18,000 liters of hand sanitizer, view proposal for sanitation services

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting

Education

UPDATED: Rowan-Salisbury Schools will use two-group model for classes

Columnists

My Turn, Kenya Jackson Morgan: More good than bad in community

Crime

Vandals destroy headstones at local church cemetery

Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rising star is in the Driver’s seat

Letters

Letter: City, county should have contest for Fame replacement

Editorials

Laurels: More progress to make on Census response