July 15, 2020

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

By Natalie Anderson

Published 9:05 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Tuesday marked Rowan County’s second-highest increase in COVID-19 cases after an additional 52 tests were reported positive, continuing a trend of double-digit increases in cases in the last three weeks.

The highest increase was April 13 when the case count jumped by 90. Many of those cases were residents of the Citadel nursing home, the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The outbreak has since been considered over, according to county spokesperson TJ Brown.

A total of 1,575 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, with 309 of those currently positive — an increase of 30 from one day earlier. A total of 1,221 people have recovered, and 8,668 tests have been reported.

The number of deaths remain at 45, with all but eight from congregate care facilities. Additionally, the total number of cases at congregate care facilities remained at 231 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations also remain unchanged and are currently at 17, with 10 beds being used for COVID-19 patients.

Statewide, a total of 89,484 people have tested positive after 1.25 million completed tests. A total of 1,109 people are being hospitalized across the state, another record, and 1,552 people have died. The state reported on Tuesday that the rate of positive cases out total tests is at 11%.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase 2 until Aug. 7.

The average age of cases dropped on Tuesday and is now at 42.7, with the plurality of cases among those aged 18-35 — 495. Next is those aged 36-50, 392 cases. There are 273 cases among the 51-64 age range and 263 cases among those older than 65. A total of 152 children younger than the age of 18 have tested positive.

COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Hispanic residents of Rowan County as they make up 31.62% of all cases for a total of 498 cases. A total of 907 white residents have tested positive, along with 204 Black residents, five American Indian/Alaskan Native residents, five Asian residents and one Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. A total of 235 are considered unknown, and 218 are considered “other.”

Men comprise the majority of cases at 796, while 779 cases have been among women.

Zip code 28147 remains the area with the most cases, at 536. Zip code 28144 has had 339 cases, and 28146 has had 227 cases.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

