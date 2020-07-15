Attempted vehicle break-ins reported at local heating, air business

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Someone broke through a fence at a local heating and air business and attempt to break into vehicles there, according to police.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at Air Master Technologies Inc.

No arrest has been made, said Salisbury Police Detective Russ DeSantis. The company reported the incident on Tuesday, saying a man was spotted on security cameras cutting the lock off a fence. Once he entered the gate, he then tried to open vehicle doors, pulling on door handles. All of the doors were locked and the suspect left.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone stole a bicycle from her yard in the 1300 block of Larchmont Place.

• James Johnson Austin, 43, was charged on Tuesday with felony financial transaction card theft while in the 200 block of North Long Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday someone damaged property in the 500 block of Erwin Temple Church Road, Woodleaf.

• A woman reported on Monday someone vandalized her mailbox in the 13900 block of Cool Springs Road, Cleveland.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of larceny in the 16100 block of Cool Springs Road, Cleveland.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of a gun assault while in the 2700 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A customer attempted to pay with counterfeit money at Sonic Drive-In, 2894 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole a utility trailer from the 1100 bock of Bird Dog Trail, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Monday someone damaged her property in the 100 block of Carrie Drive.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of an assault while in the 800 block of Beagle Club Road.

• Katelyn Michelle Marks, 24, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Rocky Lorenzo Kluttz, 37, was charged on Monday with felony breaking and entering while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Dillon Leon Thomas, 23, was charged on Monday with felony identity theft while on Collins Road.