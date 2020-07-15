July 15, 2020

Letter: Christ could be replacement for ‘Fame’

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

May I make a suggestion as to a replacement for the statue “Fame?”

In light of recent events, I feel that an appropriate replacement would be one that brings the community together in love and unity. That would be a statue of Christ surrounded by many children of all races and ethnicities. On the base would be a quote from Christ, “Love your neighbor.” I realize that not everyone is a Christ follower, but surely everyone can agree with his statement.

— Shirley Hooper

Salisbury

