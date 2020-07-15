Tell us what you think about public school plans for fall

We want to hear your opinions about Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement about school operations in the fall.

Cooper on Tuesday announced K-12 public schools will be allowed to have a mixture of in-person and online classes in the fall.

Locally, Rowan-Salisbury Schools plans to use a two-group model. Group A will learn face-to-face Monday and Tuesday while group B will learn face-to-face Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be all-virtual learning. For a full story about Tuesday’s announcement, including details about local operations, read: UPDATED: Rowan-Salisbury Schools will use two-group model for classes

Rowan-Salisbury Schools also has posted a letter from Superintendent Lynn Moody about operations on its website: rssed.org/families/get-started/back-to-school

Tell us what you think about school operations this fall. What questions do you still have about school operations? If you have children in school, what are some of the things you’re thinking about as the start date gets closer? If you’re a teacher, how do you think plans will affect fellow educators and the learning environment? Use the survey form below.

We’ll include as many answers as possible in an upcoming edition of the Salisbury Post and use the information to inform our coverage, too. Contact information below will only be used if we have follow-up questions and will not be published.