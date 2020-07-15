July 16, 2020

  • 77°
Bus riders arrive at the school for the first day of classes at North Rowan High School in 2018. The start of classes will look much different this year than usual. Salisbury Post file photo

Tell us what you think about public school plans for fall

By Staff Report

Published 11:05 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

We want to hear your opinions about Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement about school operations in the fall.

Cooper on Tuesday announced K-12 public schools will be allowed to have a mixture of in-person and online classes in the fall.

Locally, Rowan-Salisbury Schools plans to use a two-group model. Group A will learn face-to-face Monday and Tuesday while group B will learn face-to-face Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be all-virtual learning. For a full story about Tuesday’s announcement, including details about local operations, read: UPDATED: Rowan-Salisbury Schools will use two-group model for classes

Rowan-Salisbury Schools also has posted a letter from Superintendent Lynn Moody about operations on its website: rssed.org/families/get-started/back-to-school

Tell us what you think about school operations this fall. What questions do you still have about school operations? If you have children in school, what are some of the things you’re thinking about as the start date gets closer? If you’re a teacher, how do you think plans will affect fellow educators and the learning environment? Use the survey form below.

We’ll include as many answers as possible in an upcoming edition of the Salisbury Post and use the information to inform our coverage, too. Contact information below will only be used if we have follow-up questions and will not be published.

Survey

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Livingstone offering incentive for local students

Education

Livingstone College professor selected as scholar-in-residence at Oxford summer institute

Education

RSS students will eat free when they go back to school

Local

Rowan County gun purchase permits reach record levels

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Two RCCC students named N.C. State Goodnight Scholars

Business

Smaller businesses faced difficulties in receiving PPP loans

Local

Spencer looks at reworking ordinances amid new state mandates

Coronavirus

Midweek COVID-19 increase comes with big improvements in recoveries, hospitalizations

Local

Rowan sheriff’s detective, trooper help free woman from burning car

Coronavirus

New single-family development in Landis to be considered at Aug. 3 meeting

Crime

Attempted vehicle break-ins reported at local heating, air business

Local

Inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19 at Albemarle Correctional Institution

News

NC High School Athletic Association delays start of fall sports

Education

Tell us what you think about public school plans for fall

Health

Rowan ranks 73 out of 100 in state for overall health, says State of the County Health Report

China Grove

China Grove Y, Kannapolis open splash pads with limited capacity

Local

Duke Energy adds Spencer site to inventory of potential industrial locations

Crime

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

Coronavirus

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

Education

Schools buy 18,000 liters of hand sanitizer, view proposal for sanitation services

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting