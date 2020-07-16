Area Sports Briefs: Street leads Rowan romp in NC3 baseball

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Mount Airy has been the weakest entry in NC3 baseball this summer, and Rowan starting pitcher Ryan Street was on.

That was an unfortunate combination for the winless visitors. Rowan breezed to a 10-0 league victory on Wednesday at Newman Park.

Rowan (15-4, 6-3) won via the 10-run-rule by plating four runs in the seventh.

Rowan has outscored Mount Airy 36-1 in three meetings.

Street, a Catawba signee, dominated. He allowed three hits and one walk. He struck out 10, as he bounced back from a rough outing against High Point.

Street threw more breaking balls than usual and got ahead of almost every hitter. Street (2-1) has struck out 22, while walking only two this season.

Rowan got 12 hits, with Jordan Goodine, Logan Rogers, Wayne Mize and CP Pyle getting two each.

Reece McDuffie, a young hurler from Mount Airy High, wasn’t bad. He stranded three Rowan runners in the first and kept it 0-0 through two innings.

But Rowan scored five times in the third to take control. Errors hurt McDuffie’s cause. Goodine’s two-run single keyed the inning.

Rowan made it 6-0 in the fifth on two-out hits by Mize and Pyle. Pyle doubled over the center fielder’s head.

When Mount Airy turned to the bullpen for the bottom of the seventh, things got out of hand quickly. Rowan smacked five straight hits.

Goodine pounded a double that came close to leaving the park in left-center and scored on Rogers’ second RBI single of the game. Mize singled. Pinch-hitter Caden Hudson singled to make it 8-0 and moved up a base on one of Mount Airy’s five errors. Then pinch-hitter Dylan Driver, who is batting well over .500, singled in two runs to end the game.

Rowan will get a stiffer test tonight from a Union County team that has been rolling.

Mount Airy 000 000 0 — 0 3 5

Rowan Co. 005 010 4 — 10 12 0

W — Street (2-1). L — McDuffie.

HR — None.

Leading hitters — Rowan: Mize 2, Goodine 2, Pyle 2, Rogers 2.

NC3 baseball

Lexington-Davidson 11, Kannapolis 4

Kaden Swaim homered for the Warriors, who pounded 16 hits.

Bryson Bebber (South Rowan, Surry CC) had three hits for Kannapolis. Caden Grider had two.

Showcase baseball

In the World Wood Bat Association National Championships, Nathan Chrismon (South Rowan) had two hits, stole two bases and scored two runs for the South Charlotte Panthers 2022 team in Wednesday’s 7-6 win against the Excel Blue Wave.

Chrismon is batting .400 after seven games in the tournament.

Cameron Padgett (East Rowan) threw 86-89 mph for South Charlotte and worked five innings with five strikeouts. He allowed one earned run.