Livingstone College professor selected as scholar-in-residence at Oxford summer institute

SALISBURY – Livingstone College history and political science professor Da’Tarvia Parrish has been selected as a scholar-in-residence at the University of Oxford’s Institute for the

Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.

This interdisciplinary program aims to examine socio-economic, political, historical and cultural processes, in the age of globalization, that impacts notions of antisemitism, with the ultimate goal of developing antisemitism studies as a recognized academic discipline. Under the guidance of leading international academics,

Scholars-in-Residence are required to develop a course syllabus and curriculum in the

interdisciplinary study of critical contemporary antisemitism.

“2020 has demonstrated the necessity of the mosaic world to yield to diversity, equity, and inclusion; for the human race cannot withstand the chastisement of its lacking,” Parrish said. “As narratives are constructed to convey and combat the times, successful authorial

perspectives must center organic culture, and interrelate ethics and freedom as central elements of the narrative; to reclaim, reinvent and even, transmogrify humanity. What better place to start in America, than an HBCU classroom?”

Intended for professors with full-time college or university positions from across the globe, this international program aims to create a space for issues of antisemitism at a high level of scholarship. The course syllabus and curriculum is to be taught at the scholar’s home institution for course credit, on at least two occasions, upon completion of the program.

The ISGAP-Oxford Summer Institute was originally a 12-day process, but due to COVID-19 the program has been condensed to one week in August.

Parrish’s accolades includes several prestigious diversity and inclusion recognitions as she is a recent honoree of the International Ministers and Lay Association of the AME Zion Church’s Young, Gifted and Black Award. Parrish has earned several academic grant honors from organizations like National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Endowment of the Arts, and the United Negro College Fund Teaching and Learning Institute.