Local man charged with inappropriately touching young child

SALISBURY — A local man was charged Thursday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young boy.

The alleged incident occurred June 28, said Salisbury police detective Russ DeSantis.

Christopher Wayne Graham, 31, was charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child. He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

DeSantis said Graham was seen by a family member of a 9-year-old boy inappropriately touching the child.