Photo: Trump for president until 2056
Johnny James, left, and Gary Starnes, right, stopped by the Post this week to show off their sign.
Here, they both give a thumbs up while standing behind the sign, which indicates when members of the Trump family will be president of the United States. Starnes said he likes President Donald Trump and, as long as the president’s children have the same political leanings, he wants them to be president, too.
