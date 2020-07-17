Police looking into two vehicle break-ins

SALISBURY — Police are looking into two vehicle thefts that occurred overnight on the same street. Two people report someone gained access to their unlocked vehicles.

A woman who lived in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue reported that sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday someone went through the center console of her car. The thief also stole a Michael Kors mini backpack that was left in the vehicle. The bag contained her wallet, money and other items, Salisbury Police detective Russ DeSantis said.

DeSantis said around the same time frame an unlocked vehicle parked in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue. The thief stole about $10 in loose change and a case of Gatorade.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Friday someone broke into her house through her basement and took her purse while in the 200 block of Hannah Avenue.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of vehicle larceny while in the 8100 block of Castor Road.

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of vehicle theft while in the 2700 block of Wind Swept Way, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone broke into his property in the 100 block of Cedar Drive.

• Michael Jason Biddix, 35, was charged on Thursday with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle.