July 18, 2020

  • 72°

Rowan County records more than 100 COVID-19 recoveries this week

By Natalie Anderson

Published 9:17 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — For about a month, Rowan County has seen daily double-digit increases in total COVID-19 cases. But the number of active cases is dropping and recoveries continue to increase.

An additional 23 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 1,663 cases. Friday marks the third day in a row the number of currently positive cases dropped. It’s now at 248. Additionally, 102 people have recovered since Wednesday, for a total of 1,370 recoveries.

The numbers come even as the county saw its second-highest increase in cases on Tuesday when an additional 52 people tested positive.

Hospitalizations remained at 11. Deaths stayed at 45. A total of 21 people have died from the Citadel, along with 15 at the N.C. State Veterans Home, one death at Liberty Commons and eight not associated with a congregate care facility. The total number of positive cases at congregate living facilities remained at 231 on Friday. A total of 9,186 cases have been reported to the county.

The number of beds being used for COVID-19 patients, however, jumped from 10 to 46 on Friday. County spokesperson TJ Brown said that data is usually updated once a week, and is reported from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center.

While hospitalizations are reported each day, the number of beds being used is updated weekly to gauge capacity, Brown said. The Salisbury VA often accepts veterans from other counties that don’t have VA systems, but they aren’t included in the county’s daily report of hospitalizations.

Across the state, a total of 95,477 people have tested positive after 1.34 million completed tests, for a statewide rate of 8%. A total of 1,180 people are currently being hospitalized and 1,606 people have died across the state.

COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect Hispanic residents of Rowan County. Despite making up about 9% of the county’s population, they account for 30.43% of all positive cases, at 506.

A total of 932 white residents have tested positive for COVID-19 along with 211 Black residents, five American Indian/Alaskan Native residents, five Asian residents and one Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. A total of 284 are considered unknown and 225 are considered “other.”

The average age among cases continues to drop and is now at 42.3, with most cases among those aged 18-35 — 527. Those aged 36-50 comprise 413 cases, while there are 285 cases among the 51-64 age group, 271 among those older than 65, and 167 for children younger than 18.

Men comprise the majority of cases at 835, while 828 cases have been among women.

A plurality of cases have been in zip code 28147, and are now up to 553. Zip code 28144 has had 369 cases, and 28146 has had 244 cases.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Byrd-Clark, Cox, Hightower first to file for school board

News

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Nation/World

Millions of students won’t be returning to classes in fall

News

State’s unemployment rate falls to 7.6% in June

Nation/World

Details released in Dale Jr. plane crash

Education

2,050 enroll in district’s virtual K-8 schol

News

N.C. elections chief orders a minimum number of early in-person voting sites in fall

Coronavirus

Rowan County records more than 100 COVID-19 recoveries this week

Local

Photo: Truck snags utility lines at Newsome Road, Innes Street

Local

Photo: Trump for president until 2056

Crime

Police looking into two vehicle break-ins

Crime

Local man charged with inappropriately touching young child

Local

City says ‘go-ahead’ needed from UDC for next steps in monument relocation

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with meth possession following search warrant execution

Coronavirus

GOP convention plans for Florida shrink as virus surges

Local

Police department employee in Mocksville on leave after Facebook post about George Floyd

Crime

Alleged MS-13 gang member in Salisbury arrested in national operation

Coronavirus

Amid weeks-long trend of double-digit positives, active cases decrease in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Jury trials delayed further as new face covering requirement implemented

Coronavirus

400 teachers tune in for Q&A session with superintendent

Crime

Police K-9 tracks suspect to local apartment after foot chase

Business

Novant Health distributes tele-ICU carts to Rowan, other medical centers

Education

Livingstone offering incentive for local students

Education

Livingstone College professor selected as scholar-in-residence at Oxford summer institute