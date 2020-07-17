Blotter: Salisbury man charged with meth possession following search warrant execution

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged Wednesday with drug possession after Salisbury police received complaints of drug activity at his Longview Avenue home.

The Salisbury Police Department charged John Travis Pollard, 44, of the 1300 block of Longview Avenue, with felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Police served a search warrant at his home where they found .9 grams of methamphetamine.

Police Detective Russ DeSantis said detectives were already investigating drug activity there.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Spencer Wayne Clayton, 22, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor larceny while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Dick’s Sporting Goods reported on Tuesday the business burglarized.

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of larceny while in the 400 block of Cooper Road.

• Christina Michelle Thompson, 31, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana while in the 1900 block of Old U.S. 80, Gold Hill.

• Justin Brent Miller, 40, was charged on Tuesday with felony breaking and entering while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.