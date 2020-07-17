Photo: Truck snags utility lines at Newsome Road, Innes Street
A tractor-trailer snagged a low-hanging utility line at the intersection of Newsome Road and East Innes Street on Friday around noon.
Salisbury police officers blocked the intersection. Duke Energy workers later arrived on the scene to evaluate the line and pole before deciding how best to repair the damage.
