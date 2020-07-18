Photos: Hundreds gather for Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

A parade that started at Tamarac Marina in Rowan County attracted a crowd of hundreds of boats and some spectators on the shore, too.

The parade started with a prayer, the National Anthem and a short speech from a dock near the marina with an elevated platform. Boaters then paraded to the main channel of High Rock Lake before dispersing.

A number of boats stayed on the lake to enjoy the afternoon after the parade ended.

