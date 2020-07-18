July 18, 2020

Rowan Amateur update: First-round results, second-round pairings

By Mike London

Published 4:21 am Saturday, July 18, 2020

Defending champion Nick Lyerly

Rowan Amateur

42nd annual Horace Billings Rowan County Amateur

Match play, July 17-19, at Corbin Hills

Frst round

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) Jon Baxter, 7 and 6

(16) Sean Kramer d. (17) Gary Fesperman, 5 and 4

(9) Chace Jensen d. (24) Ryan Burke, 3 and 2

(8) Steve Gegorek d. (25) Ben Rollins, 5 and 4

(4) Chris Williams d. (29) Chuck Stockford, 4 and 2

(23) Brian Sutton d. (20) Andy Lombard, 2 and 1

(21) Ritchie Fesperman d. (12) Will Casmus, 6 and 4

(5) Keith Dorsett d. (28) Todd Denton, 5 and 4

———————————————————

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (31) Alex Safrit, 6 and 5

(18) Dwayne McIntyre d. (15) Seth Waller, 2 and 1

(10) Jason Bernhardt d. (23) Preston Jones Jr., 5 and 4

(7) Colby Patterson d. (26) Mike Helms, 4 and 3

(3) Derek Lipe d. (30) Andrew Morgan, 5 and 4

(14) Robert Lyerly vs. (19) Shane Benfield, match to be completed early Saturday

(11) Rusty Morrison vs. (22) Brad Vinson, match to be completed early Saturday

(6) Kevin Lentz d. (27) Bart Correll, 6 and 5

Second round

(1) Nick Lyerly vs. (16) Sean Kramer, 8:06

(9) Chace Jensen vs. (8) Steven Gegorek, 8:06

(4) Chris Williams vs. (23) Brian Sutton, 8:14

(21) Ritchie Fesperman vs. (5) Keith Dorsett,  8:14

(2) Michael Swaringen vs. (18) Dwayne McIntyre, 8:22

(10) Jason Bernhardt vs. (7) Colby Patterson, 8:22

(3) Derek Lipe vs. TBD, 8:30

6) Kevin Lentz vs. TBD, 8:30

