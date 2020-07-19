Feaser Birth

Todd and Felicia Feaser of Concord are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Everly Iris Feaser.

Everly was born May 9, 2020 at Atrium Health NorthEast weighing 5lbs, 12oz. and was 19.5 inches in length.

She is the granddaughter of Gary and Delores Daniel of Rockwell and the Rev. Timothy and Sue Feaser of Moneta, Va.

