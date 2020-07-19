July 19, 2020

  • 88°

Leonard Pitts: What ruined Donald Trump? Family issues started early

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 19, 2020

By Leonard Pitts

If the Trump family had never existed, someone would have invented them.

Indeed, they’d have been right at home in some over-the-top TV soap produced by Aaron Spelling. As depicted in “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump’s lacerating new portrait of her uncle Donald and the loveless clan that produced him, they are nearly operatic in their villainy.

Many stories from the book might suffice to paint the picture. There is, for instance, the Thanksgiving meal where grandma was choking and the Trumps glanced up, then kept eating. There’s the part where they canceled health insurance on a great-grandson who suffered from seizures and required 24-hour nursing care. There’s the time grandma justified Mary’s exclusion from her grandfather’s will by telling her that her late father was worth “a whole lot of nothing.”

And then there’s the day her father died. Frederick “Freddy” Trump Jr. was the oldest son, the heir apparent to the Trump real-estate empire until his failure to prove himself a “killer” in business, his love for deep-sea fishing, his work as an airline pilot — a “bus driver in the sky,” sneered his old man — and his descent into alcohol and despair caused the father to move on to his second son, Donald.

Freddy’s downward spiral ended on Sept. 26, 1981, when an ambulance took him to the hospital. “The doctors think Freddy probably won’t make it,” Donald is said to have told Freddy’s ex-wife. She rushed to the family home to wait by the phone. Mary says Donald and his sister Elizabeth weren’t there. They had gone to the movies.

Who does that? Who goes to the movies when their brother is on his deathbed?

Mary’s book arrives as controversy swirls over reports that Russia paid a bounty for American deaths while the White House did nothing, Ivanka Trump is under fire for posing with a can of beans and ICE is training civilians to arrest undocumented immigrants. In other words, a typical week in the chaos that is the Trump presidency.

Meantime, the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic Trump once assured us would magically disappear is approaching 140,000. In response, the White House launches an attack on Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert and its most credible pandemic spokesperson, while Trump retweets a theory that “everyone is lying” about the virus to hurt him politically. It’s from Chuck Woolery, whose claim to fame is that he used to host “Love Connection.” And again, seriously: Who does that?

The answer, of course, is no mystery to anyone who’s been paying attention. Still, Mary Trump performs a service by bringing to that answer both the authority of a psychologist — she holds a Ph.D. — and the insight of an insider.

Leonard Pitts is a columnist for The Miami Herald, 3511 NW 91st Ave., Miami, Fla., 33172. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

Donald Trump is what you get when childhood is a zero-sum competition for the approval of “a high-functioning sociopath” whose values are expressible in dollars and cents. He is what happens when a boy is allowed to bluff, brag and bully his way through life, no one ever tells him No and everyone acts as if his waste products are without odor. He is what’s left when you subtract compassion, accountability, humility and the ability to laugh at yourself.

“Donald is not simply weak,” writes his niece, “his ego is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be. He knows he has never been loved.”

That ruined young Donald Trump.

It may yet ruin us all.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Parents, locals react to Rowan-Salisbury school reopening plans

Health

Locals hopeful program will help mitigate fresh food insecurity

Education

Lots still undecided about pre-K during coming school year

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Smith to lead United Way campaign

Business

Commissioners to hold special meeting for potential airport lease, COVID-19 funds

Coronavirus

County breaks month-long streak of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases

Elections

‘We see patriotism’: Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake attracts hundreds

Books

Not waiting for tomorrow: Artist with Salisbury ties publishes children’s book

Business

‘No contact, no pressure’: Gerry Wood dealerships partner with new contactless test driving platform

Local

Photos: Hundreds gather for Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Education

Byrd-Clark, Cox, Hightower first to file for school board

News

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Nation/World

Millions of students won’t be returning to classes in fall

News

State’s unemployment rate falls to 7.6% in June

Nation/World

Details released in Dale Jr. plane crash

Education

2,050 enroll in district’s virtual K-8 school

Local

N.C. elections chief orders minimum number of early in-person voting sites in fall

Coronavirus

Rowan County records more than 100 COVID-19 recoveries this week

Local

Photo: Truck snags utility lines at Newsome Road, Innes Street

Local

Photo: Trump for president until 2056

Crime

Police looking into two vehicle break-ins

Crime

Local man charged with inappropriately touching young child

Local

City says ‘go-ahead’ needed from UDC for next steps in monument relocation

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with meth possession following search warrant execution