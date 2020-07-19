Lowe-Shuping Wedding

Jocelyn Lowe and Logan Shuping of Salisbury are proud to announce they were married on June 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at Nazareth-Community Church in Rockwell by minister Mike Shoaf. The ceremony was followed by a reception in the Nazareth-Community Church Roseman Fellowship Hall.

The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father, Greg Lowe. Maids of honor included sisters of the bride, Shelby Lowe and Carmen Lowe, both of Salisbury. Bridesmaids included Annelle Grealis of Gastonia, Cathleen Gaffney of Allentown, Pa., and Taylor Watkins of Gastonia.

Serving as best man was father of the groom, Todd Shuping of Rockwell. Groomsmen included brother of the groom, Landon Shuping of Rockwell, brother of the bride, Chaney Lowe of Salisbury, Ben Rollins of Salisbury, Blake Taylor of Atkinson, Jordan Shepherd of Faith, and Bryson Sprinkle of Rockwell.

Parents of the bride are Greg and Dawn Lowe of Salisbury. She is the granddaughter Jerry Mills and the late Ada Mills of Salisbury, Joe and Brenda Richardson of Wilkesboro, and the late Edwin Lowe of Wilkesboro. She is a 2016 graduate of East Rowan High School and a 2020 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Lenoir Rhyne University with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. She is continuing to work on her Masters Degree in Exercise Science.

Parents of the groom are Todd and Lisa Shuping of Rockwell. He is the grandson of Gilbert and Joyce Sprinkle of Rockwell, Douglas and Elaine Shuping of Salisbury, and Gail Foltz and the late Jim Foltz of Salisbury. He is a 2016 graduate of East Rowan High School and a 2020 Magna Cum Laude graduate of East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance and Marketing. He has accepted a position at a Financial Services firm.

The couple honeymooned at Kiawah Island Resort and they are currently living in Salisbury.

About Post Lifestyles Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content More by Post