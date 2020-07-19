July 19, 2020

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Smith to lead United Way campaign

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 19, 2020

Andrew Smith, Rowan-Salisbury Schools assistant superintendent of transformation, will serve as chairman of the 2020-2021 Rowan County United Way Campaign.

In this role, Smith will oversee United Way’s annual fundraising effort on behalf of local human service programs supported by the organization.

Smith is a Rowan County native and has worked for Rowan-Salisbury Schools for 11 years as an East Rowan High School forensics and biology teacher, director of innovation and chief strategy officer. Smith received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Wake Forest University. He recently earned his doctorate in entrepreneurial leadership in education at Johns Hopkins University.

Smith won’t be a new face to the United Way campaign, as he previously served as co-chair during the 2019-2020 campaign and has served as a board member and cabinet leader for the education division for two years. Last year, he volunteered as a committee member for United Way’s Into the Light Mental Health and Substance Abuse Walk.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as the chairman of the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign,” Smith said. “Now, more than ever, our community needs the support, stability, hope and unity the United Way provides through its funded programs. This year’s campaign, amid a pandemic, will be like no other in our history and I am confident the citizens of Rowan County will rise to meet the needs of our community.”

United Way Philanthropy Director Audrey Eudy said the organization is grateful to Smith for taking on the role

“Thanks to his strong leadership, dedication and passion, we can look forward to a successful campaign,” Eudy said.

As a result of its community impact model, 19 programs supporting substance abuse, mental health, healthy lifestyle behaviors and basic needs are funded by United Way. This year, the organization has announced a goal of $1.5 million for the fundraising campaign.

Executive Director Jenny Lee said needs are more critical now than ever because of COVID-19.

“With agencies unable to host annual fundraising events and experiencing other lost revenue, aid from the campaign is crucial for the continuation of these vital services in Rowan County,” Lee said.

The campaign will begin with a kick-off Sept. 18 at noon, with the location yet to be determined because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions. A finale will be held Nov. 13. 

Other campaign events include:

• Sept. 23 at noon: First report meeting at Ben Mynatt in Salisbury.

• Oct. 12 at noon: Second report meeting at TEAM Auto Group.

• Oct. 21 at noon: Third report meeting

• Nov. 4 at noon: Fourth report meeting

For more information, visit www.rowanunitedway.org.

 

