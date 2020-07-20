Charlotte man charged with weapons and drug offenses

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A call to police about men with guns outside an Oakmont Court home led to the arrest of a Charlotte man on weapons and drug charges.

Two juveniles were detained during the incident, said Salisbury Police detective Russ DeSantis.

James Robert McIllwaine, 28, of Statesville Road, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

Police arrived to the 1000 block of Oakmont Court on Sunday just before 3 p.m. to find three men with guns inside a silver car, DeSantis said.

Officers approached the vehicle to diffuse the situation and attempted to talk to the driver. The driver took off and struck a patrol vehicle before coming to a stop. The officers ordered the men out of the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle to find a revolver under the passenger seat and also found Xanax in the car. There was a 17 and 14-year-old in the car who were released to their parents.

Two guns were seized from the vehicle.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole items from her vehicle in he 100 block of West Henderson Street.

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole his belongings from his vehicle parked in the 400 block of Carolina Avenue.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of burglary while in the 2300 block of South Main Street.

• A man reported on Sunday items from his vehicle were taken while parked in the 200 block of Forest Glen Drive.