July 20, 2020

Local golf: Lyerly wins third straight

By Mike London

Published 11:10 am Monday, July 20, 2020

Staff report

SALISBURY — Nick Lyerly won his third straight Horace Billings Rowan Amateur golf tournament on Sunday at Corbin Hills.

For the third straight year, Lyerly topped Kevin Lentz in the final. Lyerly won 2 and 1.

Lyerly took another close match in the semifinals against Chris Williams.

Full story will be available on line today and in Tuesday’s print edition.

 

Nick Lyerly won another tite at Corbin Hills Golf Club. Photo James Sipes.

 

42nd annual Horace Billings Rowan County Amateur

Match play, July 17-19, at Corbin Hills

Frst round

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) Jon Baxter, 7 and 6

(16) Sean Kramer d. (17) Gary Fesperman, 5 and 4

(9) Chace Jensen d. (24) Ryan Burke, 3 and 2

(8) Steve Gegorek d. (25) Ben Rollins, 5 and 4

(4) Chris Williams d. (29) Chuck Stockford, 4 and 2

(23) Brian Sutton d. (20) Andy Lombard, 2 and 1

(21) Ritchie Fesperman d. (12) Will Casmus, 6 and 4

(5) Keith Dorsett d. (28) Todd Denton, 5 and 4

———————————————————

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (31) Alex Safrit, 6 and 5

(18) Dwayne McIntyre d. (15) Seth Waller, 2 and 1

(10) Jason Bernhardt d. (23) Preston Jones Jr., 5 and 4

(7) Colby Patterson d. (26) Mike Helms, 4 and 3

(3) Derek Lipe d. (30) Andrew Morgan, 5 and 4

(19) Shane Benfield d. (14) Roger Lyerly, 19 holes, completed Saturday

(22) Brad Vinson d. (11) Rusty Morrison, 4 and 3, completed Saturday

(6) Kevin Lentz d. (27) Bart Correll, 6 and 5

Second round

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (16) Sean Kramer, 3 and 2

(9) Chace Jensen d. (8) Steven Gegorek, 4 and 2

(4) Chris Williams d. (23) Brian Sutton, 5 and 3

(5) Keith Dorsett d. (21) Ritchie Fesperman, 3 and 2

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (18) Dwayne McIntyre, 5 and 3

(7) Colby Patterson. d (10) Jason Bernhardt, 5 and 4

(19) Shane Benfield d.  (3) Derek Lipe, 1-up

(6) Kevin Lentz d. (22) Brad Vinson, 6 and 5

Third round

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (9) Chace Jensen, 7 and 6

(4) Chris Williams d. (5) Keith Dorsett, 5 and 4

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (7) Colby Patterson, 3 and 2

(6) Kevin Lentz d. (19) Shane Benfield, 1-up

Semifinals

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (4) Chris Williams, 2-up

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (6) Kevin Lentz, 1-up

Championship

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (6) Kevin Lentz, 2 and 1

  Champions

  1979 — Mallory McDaniel

   1980 — Gerald Staton

   1981 — Junior Rabon

   1982 — David Bogedain

   1983 — Gary Miller

   1984 — John Henderlite

   1985 — John Henderlite

   1986 — Gary Keating

   1987 — Gary Miller

   1988 — Gary Miller

   1989 — Junior Rabon

   1990 — Randy Bingham

   1991 — Richard Cobb

   1992 — Gary Miller

   1993 — Randy Bingham

   1994 — Todd Johnson

   1995 — Gary Miller

   1996 — Gary Miller

   1997 — Ryan Honeycutt

   1998 — Thad Sprinkle

   1999 — Dusty Holder

   2000 — Tommy Trexler

   2001 — Ryan Honeycutt

   2002 — Adam Jordan

   2003 — Mallory McDaniel

   2004 — Randy Bingham

   2005 — Jon Allen

   2006 — Randy Bingham

   2007 — Keith Dorsett

   2008 — Ronnie Eidson

   2009 — Ryan Honeycutt

   2010 — Ronnie Eidson

   2011 — Ronnie Eidson

   2012 — Keith Dorsett

   2013 — Andrew Morgan

   2014 — Eric Mulkey

   2015 — Nick Lyerly

   2016 — Keith Dorsett

   2017 — Keith Dorsett

   2018  — Nick Lyerly

   2019  — Nick Lyerly

   2020 —  Nick Lyerly

 

