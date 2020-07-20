July 20, 2020

Man accused of domestic assault, drug possession, stolen vehicle

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:11 am Monday, July 20, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment also faces assault and drug possession charges, according to police spokesman and detective Russ DeSantis.

Police charged Marcus Dontriel Chambers, 28, of West Thomas Street, with misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor communicating threats, felony breaking and entering a building, felony possession of stolen goods, two counts of felony possession of controlled substances schedule I, misdemeanor possession of controlled substances schedule VI, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of firearm by a felon.

Police responded to Zion Hills Apartment complex on Saturday around midnight about a break-in there. A woman called to say her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment. Chambers was accused of breaking the woman’s cellphone and holding her at gunpoint. She told police her ex-boyfriend grabbed her by her hair and dragged her out of bed, DeSantis said.

He was still at the complex when police arrived. A gun was found inside the apartment lying near identification that belonged to Chambers. Police officers seized marijuana and was suspected as crystal methamphetamine.

DeSantis said the vehicle Chambers arrived in, a 2015 Dodge Charger, was reported stolen. There were bullets located inside the vehicle along with more meth and other drug paraphernalia. The substance was field tested and was positive for methamphetamine. He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $51,500 secured bond.

 

