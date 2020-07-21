Apparel company reports theft of $150,000 worth of T-shirts

SALISBURY — Royce Apparel Inc. on Friday reported someone stole a large shipment of T-shirts worth $150,000 from a storage unit located at American Century Home Fabric, 5200 S. Main St.

It’s believed the theft occurred sometime within the last two months, a victim told the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The T-shirts were screen printed with states listed on them, said Capt. John Sifford.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Friday someone stole his vehicle from the 100 block of Eldon Lane.

• A woman reported on Friday she was assaulted by her boyfriend at Cool Springs and Hart roads in Cleveland.

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole $600 in cash from her purse while in the 100 block of Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell.

• A man reported on Friday someone opened a fraudulent account in his name.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of a domestic assault while in the 300 block of Acres Lane.

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole dirt bikes while in the 2900 block of Reeves Island Road in Richfield.

• Shelton Concrete reported on Saturday the business was broken into in the 300 block of Baymount Drive.

• A woman reported on Saturday her vehicle was broken into and her license plate was stolen from Tucker Town Dam in the 17200 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Richfield.

• A woman reported on Saturday her license plate was stolen from the 1400 block of Dunn’s Mountain Road.

• Shots fired into an occupied dwelling were reported on Sunday in the 100 block of O’hara Drive.

• A man reported on Sunday an ATV was stolen from his yard in the 200 block of Mahaffey Drive.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was assaulted in the 400 block of Charolais Drive.

• A man reported on Sunday a theft occurred at this property in the 200 block of Rodden Road in Woodleaf.

• Mason William Merrick, 20, was charged on Friday with felony sell/deliver controlled substances schedule VI while in the 2200 block of Faith and Heilig roads.

• George Christopher Culbreath, 48, was charged on Friday with sex offender who failed to notify authorities of an address change.

• Anne Marie Flynn, 37, was charged on Friday with felony cocaine possession while at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

• Bryan Williams Gibson, 35, was charged on Friday with felony common law robbery while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Victoria Jackson Ramseur, 38, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon while in the 200 block of Meadow Lane, Mooresville.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of a burglary in the 200 block of Billie Hope Drive.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole his lawn mower from the 300 block of North Jackson Street.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her license plate while in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Tauriana Janea White, 19, was charged on Monday with felony breaking and entering while in the 200 block of Billie Hope Drive.