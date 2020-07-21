July 21, 2020

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes serves ice cream to Salisbury Fire Division Chief David Morris on Tuesday afternoon. The two agencies had a friendly wager on who would raise money funds for the Rowan County United Way campaign. The won who lost would serve the winners ice cream. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

Fire department comes out on top in ice cream battle against police

By Shavonne Potts

Published 8:56 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

SALISBURY — In the fall, the Salisbury Police Department waged a friendly battle with the Salisbury Fire Department to see who could raise more money for the Rowan County United Way’s annual fundraiser.

The losing agency had to serve ice cream to the winner. Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell and Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes made the wager last fall. The Salisbury Police Department contributed $4,720 to the United Way campaign. The Salisbury Fire Department more than doubled that total, contributing $12,099. 

Parnell was the chairman of the annual campaign. But on Tuesday, members of the Salisbury Police Department were true to their word and served ice cream at Fire Station No. 5.

Salisbury Police Lt. Joe Miller organized getting the police department’s ice cream truck to the fire station and even helped serve the ice cream along with Chief Stokes and Sgt. Jennifer Moreau.

It’s not the first competition the agencies have taken on, with one past bet raising money for charities of their choice during last year’s flag football game. They’ve also bested each other in basketball, softball and other activities.

“This is definitely safer,” said firefighter Derry Brown, noting minor injuries in previous competitions.

At the end of the day, it was all for a good cause in giving to the United Way.

