Letter: Honor those who came before, got us to today

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Growing up in one of the Southeast’s most beautiful and historical cities, I never took for granted the many wonderful stately homes that lined its Historic West Square. The most prominent historical marker was the beautiful bronze angel named “Fame” that stood tall over downtown for over 100 years. And now she’s gone!

How did the people of Salisbury allow this to happen by a few narrow-minded, selfish council members bowing down to the PC noise makers? This should have been put to the ballot box and voted on by the people.

My historical roots run deep in my hometown, as a direct descendant of the “Old Setzer School” — a one-room log structure built in the 1800s, donated and later moved and restored behind Knox Junior High School. It is now used to teach young children what school was like in those days. In addition, my in-laws have strong, deep, historical roots in Salisbury, The Utzman-Chambers House on Jackson Street.

Maxwell Chambers was a well known and local philanthropist in Salisbury. Maxwell Chambers generously left his inheritance to Davidson College in 1855, which helped construct the original primary classroom building and the academic center on campus.

As a member of the Statesville Historic Preservation Committee, I’ve gained a broader appreciation for the significance of preserving history. You can’t change history; that’s why it’s history. You honor those that were part of it for what they taught us.

As mankind has evolved, we have learned to improve ourselves and the things around us. We’ve learned how to build airplanes and fly. We’ve learned how to cure diseases, and we’ve learned how to treat each other better. That doesn’t mean that you get to judge people for something they were part of at the time of their existence because at that time the way they lived and what they were doing was not thought of as wrong or hateful. Their behavior was not illegal then; it was their normal way of life.

We should appreciate that we’ve changed and learned. That doesn’t mean you go back and dishonor those who were a part of getting us where we are.

— Glenn Setzer

Statesville

