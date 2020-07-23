July 23, 2020

Blotter: Man charged in June home invasion, robbery, second suspect sought

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:25 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A local man was charged Wednesday with involvement in a June home invasion and robbery where a couple and child were threatened at gunpoint.

Kyheem Tyree Martinez, 27, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering and a probation violation. He was issued a $9,500 secured bond and remains in the Rowan County Detention Center. A second suspect is being sought, according to Salisbury Police detective Russ DeSantis.

Someone knocked on the door of a home in the 600 block of West Franklin Street early on the morning of June 25, DeSantis said. A woman living at the home told police she heard the knock and a man who was also living at the home answered the door, DeSantis said.

There was some conversation between the man who lived there and two intruders who were outside. The man tried to shut the door, but the two others forced their way into the house. One of the suspects had a gun, grabbed the man and asked about money.

When the men threatened to shoot the couple’s young daughter, they told the suspects where the money was located in the home. DeSantis said the suspects stole several thousand dollars.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole items from his vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole a firearm from the 700 block of West Fisher Street.

• A man reported on Wednesday his vehicle was stolen from the Pop Shop, 1831 W. Innes St.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Tuesday a larceny occurred overnight while in the 100 block of Goodwin Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday in reference to a past larceny that occurred in the 1900 block of Shuping Mill Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole his scooter from the 100 block of Basinger Kluttz Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday a theft from her unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Basinger Kluttz Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday her vehicle was broken into and items were taken from the 1900 block of Shuping Mill Road, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone attempted to break into an outbuilding in the 1800 block of Shuping Mill Road, Rockwell.

• Mathew Shane Elmore, 43, was charged on Tuesday at the Rowan County Detention Center with felony possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine.

• Nicholas Propst, 37, was charged on Tuesday at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office with felony secretly peeping.

• Larry Wayne Putnam, 45, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor child abuse while in the 200 block of West Kerr Street.

