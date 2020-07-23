July 23, 2020

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 23, 2020

Ministerial Alliance Salisbury-Rowan

Each year the United Ministerial Alliance of Salisbury-Rowan gives scholarships to deserving recent high school graduates who meet the organization’s guidelines and whose pastor is a member of the organization.  This year there were two students who met the criteria and who and each received a $600 scholarship to the college or university where they have been accepted.

Rashida Price, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Price  and graduate of Carson High School, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she plans to major in arts administration and later set up her own studio

Ryanna Holland, a graduate of North Rowan High School and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Holland, will be attending North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where she plans to major in biology with the intention of  becoming a physician’s assistant.

 2020 Randall Gore Memorial Scholarship Recipients

Three graduates have received scholarships sponsored by Organ Lutheran Church, family and friends  in memory of Randall Gore.

Adalie Harrison is a 2020 graduate of East Rowan High School She will attend Lenior-Rhyne University. Her parents are Terry and Angie Harrison

Olivia Schumacher is a 2020 graduate of East Rowan High School. She will attend the University of South Carolina. Her parents are Payson and Barbara Schumacher.

Kayla Sechler is a 2020 graduate of South Rowan High School. She will attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Her parents are Todd and Kathy Sechler.

