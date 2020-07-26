Letter: Nation returns to mistrust, hatred
I grew up in a small town 3 miles east of Salisbury. All my life, I was taught to judge an individual by the way he treated others. Last week, I was reminded that we as a nation are returning to the days of mistrust and hatred.
I went to pick up a pizza order at one of our local stores. After I was permitted to enter, I was informed that my order was not quite ready. Since there was a light rain, I asked if I could wait in the corner of the room. The female in charge replied, “Uh, no.” I exited the store and returned to my car. Shortly, not one, not one, not three, but four Caucasian males and females along with a young female by herself, were permitted to enter the store and stand in line. After another female entered and received her order, I returned to pick up my order. As I drove home, the words to a familiar poem ran through my mind.
I hope the young lady who refused to let me stay, reads this poem by Langston Hughes. “I, Too”:
I, too, sing America.
I am the darker brother.
They send me to eat in the kitchen
When company comes,
But I laugh,
And eat well,
And grow strong.
Tomorrow,
I’ll be at the table
When company comes.
Nobody’ll dare
Say to me,
“Eat in the kitchen,”
Then.
Besides,
They’ll see how beautiful I am
And be ashamed—
I, too, am America.
— Jean Kennedy
Salisbury
Editorial: City must continue planning for eventual utility cutoffs
The city of Salisbury is right to seek ways to help with utility bills, but it must also ensure future... read more