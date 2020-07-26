July 27, 2020

Spalding named 2020-2021 president of Salisbury Rotary Club

By Staff Report

Published 11:14 am Sunday, July 26, 2020

Elaine Spalding, who leads the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, has been named Salisbury Rotary Club president for 2020-21 and Vergel Lattimore, who leads Hood Theological Seminary, has been named president-elect.

Steve Fisher, of F&M Bank, is immediate past president. Fisher served during the club’s 100th anniversary year. Other members of the club’s executive committee are Secretary Donnie Clement III, of Salisbury Motor, and Treasurer Bill Lee. 

The Rotary Club of Salisbury was officially chartered and installed at a ceremony on the roof of the Wallace Building (now the Plaza) on May 15, 1920. The Club’s 100th anniversary celebration was postponed until October 2020, due to COVID-19. The Salisbury Club is part of Rotary District 7680, which spans 14 counties in North Carolina.

