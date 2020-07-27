Blotter: Police investigating vehicle break-ins after thieves make off with change

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police are looking into a number of vehicle break-ins in which thieves ransacked vehicles and took change over the weekend. No arrest has been made, said Lt. Lee Walker, of the Salisbury Police Department.

The incidents were discovered Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Oakwood Avenue, Celebration Drive, Bell Street and Vance Avenue. Most of the vehicles were unlocked.

A woman reported on Friday someone broke into her vehicle in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue sometime between early Thursday morning and early Friday morning. Just a few houses away, a neighbor reported on Friday someone gained access to her vehicle sometime between 10 a.m. Thursday and 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Another woman in the same block discovered items were stolen from her vehicle sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7:11 a.m. Friday.

A woman in the 1000 block of Celebration Drive reported her vehicle was broken into somewhere around 11 p.m. Thursday and 9:45 a.m. Friday. A neighbor several houses away reported her vehicle was last known to be secured at 3:58 a.m Friday and 9 a.m. the same morning, and was broken into, according to a report.

Other vehicle break-ins have occurred in the 1200 block of Bell Street. There also was an attempted vehicle break-in that occurred sometime Friday night and discovered Saturday morning in the 300 block of Vance Avenue, which is a block away from Bell Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of an assault while in the 400 block of Park Avenue.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man reported on Saturday he was assaulted while in the 1200 block of S. Fulton Street.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 300 block of Mike Drive.

• Billieann Michelle Blaney, 28, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I, one count felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Thursday he was assaulted in the 100 block of Darlington Drive, China Grove.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone broke into her vehicle in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Thursday someone stole items from her vehicle in the 2400 block of Woodleaf Barber Road, Cleveland.

• Enochville Church of God reported someone stole a license plate from the 100 block of North Enochville Avenue, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Thursday his property was broken into in the 5200 block of Mooresville Road.

• A man reported on Thursday someone fired gunshots in the direction of his home in the 100 block of Bee Tree Lane.

• A man reported on Thursday two motorcycles were stolen from his residence in the 600 block of West Round Street, Landis.

• A man reported on Thursday someone stole a firearm from this residence in the 5700 block of Goodman Lake Road.

• A woman reported on Thursday she was assaulted in the 200 block of Tanglewood Drive, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Thursday someone stole a dirt bike from his home in the 500 block of Hartman Road.