July 27, 2020

Highway patrol: Alcohol, speed factors in single-vehicle crash that hospitalized two

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:45 am Monday, July 27, 2020

WOODLEAF — A man and woman were injured in a weekend single-vehicle crash in which speed and alcohol are believed to be factors, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. David Morgan.

According to Rowan 911 Director Allen Cress, the driver was an EMS employee who was off duty and not operating a county vehicle. Cress said he could not provide a name and cited privacy laws.

The crash occurred Saturday just after 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Godbey Road, near N.C. 801, involving a 2020 Jeep. The driver, whose name was not immediately available from the highway patrol, was traveling west on Godbey Road when he ran off the road to the right in a curve, hit a culvert and a tree. The vehicle overturned several times and came to rest against a tree.

The passenger, a woman, whose identity also was not immediately available, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was taken Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — were she was initially listed in critical condition. The investigating trooper said the woman was in stable condition by Sunday afternoon.

The man was also taken to the Winston-Salem hospital with unknown injuries. He was wearing a seat belt but was trapped in the vehicle.

Charges are pending, Morgan said.

Highway patrol: Alcohol, speed factors in single-vehicle crash that hospitalized two

