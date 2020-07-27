Local golf: Lyerly, Childress stout in Carolinas Four-Ball

Staff report

Teams including local golfers Nick Lyerly and Michael Childress made strong runs in the Carolinas Four-Ball Championship in sweltering Camden, S.C.

East Rowan graduate Lyerly combined with UNC Greensboro teammate Zack Swanson for a record-breaking 55 in the second round of qualifying.

Lyerly and Swanson won three times in match play to reach the semifinals.

They lost 1-up in the semis early on Monday to former Concord High stars Walker Cress (James Madison) and Stephen Carroll (East Carolina).

Childress (Richmond) and former Cannon School teammate Lansdon Robbins (UNC Wilmington) reached the quarterfinals before losing to the Cress/Carroll team.

Cress and Carroll lost to Ben Woodruff and Carson Ownbey in Monday afternoon’s championship match.