July 28, 2020

  • 88°

Duke University study begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing of participants

By Carl Blankenship

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

By Carl Blankenship
carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com

KANNAPOLIS – A pool of people from the existing MURDOCK health study at the N.C. Research Campus is now being studied for COVID-19 infection and immunity.

MURDOCK, a broad study on health in North Carolina, follows a cohort of 12,500 people and is conducted by the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute. Nore than 1,300 of those people are now part of a smaller cohort which is examining the health effects of COVID-19. Some of those participants are now taking at-home COVID-19 tests in a drive-thru format near Duke University’s facility in the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis.

Participants drove up to tents to receive testing packets and information from staff on Tuesday. The participants performed nose swabs on themselves while being observed and staying in their cars.

The testing site, which was only for study participants and not public, was set up to observe participants and give instructions for the first time they perform the test. The patients can then administer biweekly follow-up tests on themselves at home.

Participant Wendy Mateo-Pascual said the swabbing was not entirely unpleasant. Mateo-Pascual, a Latinx community advocate, said she is happy to try and be part of the solution and do something that could help people be healthy.

Zenobia Fleming, another participant and a retired housekeeper, said the experience went smoothly.

Fleming said she is involved with the study because she thinks people need to be more aware of COVID-19. She said there is some peace of mind that comes from knowing her COVID-19 status.

“This is not a game,” Fleming said. “It’s nothing that you should take lightly.”

Participants will also undergo periodic blood draws to test for the presence COVID-19 antibodies. Antibodies are the natural immune response to viral infections.

MURDOCK Principal Investigator Dr. Kristin Newby outlined some goals of the COVID-19 study. One is to determine the durability of COVID-19 immunity, meaning the length of time someone would typically stay immune after contracting the disease.

The study also wants to examine rates of asymptomatic community spread. Newby said spread from people who do not have symptoms of the disease could make up 3% to 10% of infections above the current rate.

Another issue is seasonality. There are new flu shots each year to protect people against the latest strains that cause the illness. Newby pointed to the common cold as another viral infection which is impossible to develop durable immunity to due to the number of viruses that cause the illness.

On the other end of the spectrum are viral diseases like polio and measles. Typically once immunity is established for those diseases, it will last someone’s entire life.

“Those are pretty durable immunity, whether you are infected or vaccinated,” Newby said.

How long immunity to COVID-19 lasts and if it will require a seasonal vaccine is an open question.

“We really don’t know,” Newby said, adding best estimates are at least six months.

There are concerns immunity starts to wane after that, she said.

Newby said researchers believe everyone who is infected with the disease develops antibodies. Among other things, the Duke study would allow measurement of antibody levels over time if someone becomes infected.

Newby said she never expected to be working on a project concerning a worldwide pandemic of this scale.

“I expect most of us would say we never expected to see anything like this in our lifetime,” Newby said. “This is thoroughly unprecedented. It was not even really on my radar, the things we might be doing through the MURDOCK study, until the need arose.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Duke University study begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing of participants

Education

Technology fees waived for all RSS students

Crime

Sheriff’s office: China Grove man found with used syringes, heroin at license checkpoint

Crime

Kannapolis pair charged in Longbriar Drive shooting

Crime

Cleveland man faces charges in accident where alcohol, speed were factors

Business

Site near Chewy fulfillment center gets new designation to attract development

Coronavirus

County to provide more accurate look at COVID-19 case positive rate

Local

Unpaid bills drive NC families to financial brink

Education

Virtual school named ‘Summit Virtual Academy’ as RSS board sorts out details of reopening

Education

Students at local colleges will be back on campus in fall

Crime

Blotter: Police investigating vehicle break-ins after thieves make off with change

Local

Missing 74-year-old woman found dead in neighbor’s pool

Crime

Highway patrol: Alcohol, speed factors in single-vehicle crash that hospitalized two

Coronavirus

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd recognizes sheriff’s deputy on floor of US House

News

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

News

Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

Coronavirus

How does Rowan compare to neighboring counties during COVID-19 outbreak?

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will new library open in Cleveland?

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man faces charges of possessing weapon of mass destruction

Lifestyle

Spalding named 2020-2021 president of Salisbury Rotary Club

Coronavirus

Churches choose their own method of services during pandemic

Coronavirus

United Way awards grants to health department, Nazareth Child and Family Connection

Health

Doctor from Salisbury helps family with nonprofit while living in Chicago

Coronavirus

Two dead from COVID-19 at state prison near Albemarle