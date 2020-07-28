Letter: Pandemic could have never happened
If things don’t turn around soon, there won’t be enough of us left to even bother with an election.
If all international air travel had been curtailed or forbidden in February, this “Trumpandemic” would never have happened!
— W.L. Poole
Salisbury
